It seems like former "The Bachelorette" contenders and couple Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya spent new year's eve together with her ex Joe Coleman and the unexpected reunion surprised fans.

Apparently, the season 18 final contenders had recently met up to celebrate NYE's together. According to E! News, this little stunt of theirs proved that Young is "still friendly with some of her exes from the show," specifically Coleman, who ended up being one of her top three choices.

Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya's NYE with Joe Coleman

The article mentioned that the 28-year old elementary school teacher had posted the viral picture on her now expired Instagram stories. It was a candid shot of her and Olukoya posing with Coleman and looking quite friendly and in good spirits with big smiles on their faces.

Before this, Young admitted to the publication that it was "only inevitable" they the three of them bump into each other as they live in the same city.

"We come from the same basketball community, and Joe and I did not leave on any bad terms," the reality starlet confessed just last month. "[He's a] wonderful person, has a good head on his shoulders. And so for that, he wished me and Nayte well. Nayte and Joe talk."

READ ALSO: Britney Spears Takes One Step Towards Peace From 'Mean' Sister, Jamie Lynn In Social Media

Netizens React to "The Bachelorette" Reunion

Supporters and haters of "The Bachelorette" trio had taken their comments to Twitter as the majority of them voiced out their own various yet similar take on the situation. Some of them were happy at how things turned out, tweeting, "Joe ringing in the new year with Nayte and Michelle. A non-bitter finalist? I knew I like Joe #TheBachelorette" and "Joe, Michelle, and Nayte all together, love to see it."

Joe ringing in the new year with Nayte and Michelle. A non bitter finalist? I knew I liked Joe. #TheBachelorette — Tee Mo (@teemo2006) January 1, 2022



Meanwhile, others have contradicting opinions about the whole situation and expressed that "Michelle and Nayte hanging out with Joe is kinda weird..." and "Michele hanging out with Nayte and Joe is very very weird."

"Not Michelle, Nayte & Joe spending NYE together. Make it make sense #TheBachelorette #BachelorNation," said one account, which another avid watcher took their time to answer, "I think it makes sense. Nayte and Joe became friends while filming. Falling in love on 'The Bachelor' isn't natural, but I hope they remain friends."

This had garnered an additional reply from the original poster, who claimed that "It's just weird because it's a holiday and not just like a regular chill hang out."

It’s just weird bc it’s a holiday and not just like a regular chill hang out — Erin Alexandria (@ThatShyGirlErin) January 2, 2022



READ MORE: 'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Breaks Down at Gym Following Updates Regarding Mistaken Mental Illness Diagnosis [Details]