Yesterday, ABC announced who the latest lead in 2022 season of "The Bachelor," Clayton Echard. Echard is taking center stage after becoming familiar to audiences as a contestant on the current season of "The Bachelorette." He left the show with a tear-stained farewell after being eliminated by Michelle Young on the November 23rd episode, one week away from making the final four.

Billed as "a puppy-loving goofball with a heart of gold (and surprisingly good dance moves) who is ready to find the love of his life," Echard caused controversy with his selection due to the early nature of his selection and how it seemed that "The Bachelor" franchise was going back on previous promises of diversity and inclusion. However, producers defended Echard's selection, saying that Echard's parting speech about his strong desire to find love and start a family "resonated most with producers," which is what convinced producers to give Echard a second chance at finding love.

In the teaser released at simultaneously with the Echard's announcement, Echard proclaims himself to be "just a Midwest guy from Missouri who just wants to find love" and that he "believes more than anything that [his] future wife is here." Drama ensues as different contestants fight for Echard's love and many tears are shed in what promises to be a season full of ups and downs that marks the 20th year of "The Bachelor."

An ex-football player famous for his built body, Echard, 28, works in medical sales while pursuing an MBA. A romantic determined to follow in the steps of his parents' loving, 29 year-old marriage, Echard's dream is to start his own business and hopefully find a partner who can be both a great love and his best friend.

The 26th season "The Bachelor" premieres on Hulu on January 3, 2022.