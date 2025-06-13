R. Kelly, the once-celebrated R&B star now serving a 30-year prison sentence, is speaking out from behind bars.

Through his lawyer, Kelly has defended Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently on trial for racketeering, sex trafficking, and other serious federal crimes.

Although the two are not close, Kelly believes Diddy is being unfairly targeted—just like he was.

"R. Kelly and Diddy are far from friends," Kelly's lawyer, Beau Brindley, told TMZ, "but that doesn't mean Mr. Kelly isn't sympathetic."

Diddy's federal trial in New York is already in its third week, and if convicted, he could spend decades in prison.

Brindley says there's a bigger issue behind these high-profile cases. He argues that the federal government is unfairly targeting Black entertainers. "They're being prosecuted not for crimes," Brindley said, "but for what they do in private."

He claims the government is twisting the law and using it to punish artists for their lifestyles, not illegal actions.

R. Kelly’s legal team has filed for his immediate release, claiming federal agents are trying to persuade an inmate to kill him. 😳 pic.twitter.com/wDf98ocCSz — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 10, 2025

R. Kelly Isolated After Death Threats, Begs Trump for Help

Meanwhile, Kelly is facing his own struggles. He's currently in solitary confinement at a federal prison in North Carolina.

According to court documents, Kelly was isolated after a violent white supremacist gang allegedly planned to kill him.

One inmate even swore in a statement that prison officials wanted Kelly dead and promised to help cover it up. The threat has left Kelly afraid to eat, fearing his food might be poisoned.

In response, his legal team has asked a judge to move him out of prison entirely and into house arrest. "He's completely cut off from the outside world," Brindley said. "And he's living in constant fear."

But the lawyer is also thinking bigger. According to DailyNews, he confirmed that Kelly is trying to get a pardon from former President Donald Trump.

"We are in open discussions with people close to President Trump," Brindley told People Magazine. "We believe Trump is the only one brave enough to help."

Trump has spoken recently about possibly pardoning Diddy and has granted clemency to other celebrities in the past. Though Kelly never met Trump, he once lived in Trump Tower and hopes that connection—along with his current danger—will be enough to earn a conversation with the former president.

"R. Kelly doesn't have time to wait for a formal pardon process," Brindley said. "His life is at risk now."