American actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni broke his silence on rumors surrounding his alleged divorce from his wife Emily, mother of his two children, whom he married 12 years ago. The artist addressed the issue as the legal proceedings continue to unfold regarding the lawsuit filed against him by actress and producer Blake Lively for what happened during the filming and promotion of her movie It Ends with Us , or Closing the Circle , as it is called in Spanish.

In a touching Instagram post, Baldoni, who rose to global fame as the star of the series Jane the Virgin , commemorated her twelfth wedding anniversary.

"I'd marry you again and again, and again, again, again...

Happy Anniversary my love

DOC E. ❤️"

The message, which garnered nearly half a million likes in 12 hours, was responded to by Emily Baldoni herself, who wrote: "TWELVE and still madly in love with you."

Other celebrities also commented with congratulations, including Latino actors Esmeralda Pimentel and Juan Pablo Raba , as well as blogger and influencer Perez Hilton, who is one of those cited by Lively's lawyers in the pre-trial proceedings.

Justin proposed to Emily on April 13 , 2013, at the Blu Jam Café in Los Angeles, the same place where they had their first date. The proposal was captured in a 27-minute video that Justin shared on YouTube, which immediately went viral.

Three months later, they married in July 2013 during a small ceremony in Corona, California. On that day, Emily sang Ingrid Michaelson's "The Way I Am" during the ceremony, a very personal gesture toward her new husband.

The couple have two children: Maiya Grace, born in June 2015, and Maxwell Roland-Samuel, born in October 2017.

The Baldonis' wedding anniversary celebration comes during crucial weeks for Lively's case against the It Ends with Us director. A few days ago, lawyers formally subpoenaed a group of more than a dozen content creators, only to withdraw the subpoenas on Friday.

Furthermore, the two sides have been unable to agree on the date and location of Lively's preliminary deposition, which is part of the discovery process. The trial is scheduled for March 9, 2026.