Rumors that Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were more than just friends began swirling on February 14, 2025, when the two stars were spotted having dinner together in London. While it's not unusual for actors to share a meal, the fact that it happened on Valentine's Day sent fans and tabloids into a frenzy.

Since then, the pair have been photographed across the globe, from luxury yachts in Marbella to quiet cafes in Rome, but it's the images published on July 29, showing them walking hand-in-hand through Woodstock, Vermont, that seem to confirm what many suspected: this is no casual fling, but a full-blown Hollywood romance.

Over the weekend, the lovebirds were captured attending the Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium in London. The Cuban actress's presence was overshadowed by Cruise's decision to go see the band, after the Gallagher brothers insulted him in a documentary.

"He's a little bastard, and he hasn't made a single good film in his entire career," Noel Gallagher told the cameras. His brother Liam added: "I hate Tom Cruise. He's a son of a b---, him, and (football player) Michael Owen." So, in all this context, it was only natural that De Armas went unnoticed.

Ana de Armas, Tom Cruise spotted at Oasis concert#ARYNewshttps://t.co/WZS4JnhxRd — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) July 29, 2025

The walk in Vermont is something else!

Cruise and De Armas were spotted and photographed holding hands while walking in broad daylight surrounded by people in the picturesque town of Woodstock . In other words, they looked like a normal couple.

The place has special significance, as it was revealed in 2022 that the star of films like Ballerina and Marilyn Monroe had purchased a mansion at the foot of the Green Mountains. Do you know what town is at the foot of those same mountains? Yes, Woodstock!

That is, De Armas took Cruise to his hideout.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas went on a weekend getaway together -- and they were holding hands...does this mean they are truly together?



More pics: https://t.co/s9LFY34NLb pic.twitter.com/hB6wieNH9m — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2025

Of course, we still have to wait for official confirmation, such as some photos together on Instagram, as happened when she was dating Ben Affleck during the pandemic, or a joint red carpet.

Surprisingly, TMZ, the celebrity website that obtained the exclusive, has chosen to pursue the question of whether they are a couple, and they aren't exactly cautious. However, it's worth noting that Tom Cruise hasn't been seen displaying this much romantic affection since his split from his second ex-wife, Katie Holmes, in 2012.