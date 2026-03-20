Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino has spoken out about being "blacklisted" in Hollywood for nearly two decades, blaming disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein for damaging her career after she rejected his advances.

In a recent podcast interview, Sorvino said her career slowed down sharply in the late 1990s despite early success.

"I was blacklisted for 20 years," she said, adding that she did not land a major studio film during that time.

Sorvino, who won an Academy Award for her role in "Mighty Aphrodite," explained that the shift came after she turned Weinstein down multiple times, US Magazine reported.

"I actually turned Harvey down three times," she shared, noting that the impact on her career became clear soon after. "It was right after the third time that he put the kibosh on my career."

Her claims echo earlier reports from 2017, when dozens of women accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Sorvino was among more than 80 women who came forward during that period, saying the producer actively worked against her in the industry.

Director Peter Jackson later supported her account, revealing that his team was warned not to cast Sorvino. He recalled being told she was "a nightmare to work with," which he now believes was false information that affected casting decisions.

Mira Sorvino Talks New Film, 'Romy & Michelle' Sequel Rumors & More! https://t.co/Vtl28ijcXg — MiX 94.5 (@MyMix945) March 18, 2026

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Mira Sorvino Reflects on Career Setbacks

Despite the setback, Sorvino continued working in smaller films and on television. She said she also chose to focus on her family, raising four children during those years. Still, she believes her career could have been much bigger if not for the alleged blacklisting.

"I still worked ... I did indies and I did television," she said, while reflecting on missed opportunities in mainstream Hollywood.

Sorvino also expressed sympathy for victims of abuse in the entertainment industry, especially in light of renewed attention on high-profile cases. She described the situation as a "horrendous culture of abuse," adding that many victims continue to suffer.

Meanwhile, Weinstein remains in the spotlight for ongoing legal battles.

According to Yahoo, on Thursday, the former Miramax executive marked his 74th birthday not with a celebration, but by appearing in a Manhattan courtroom ahead of a third New York rape trial.

The case follows a series of convictions and appeals, including a 2020 conviction that was later overturned.

Weinstein, who has denied all allegations of wrongdoing, is expected to face trial again, with proceedings possibly starting soon. His spokesperson said he remains focused on mounting a strong defense.