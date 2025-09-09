Actor Charlie Sheen says actress Mira Sorvino offered to sleep with him to persuade him to appear at a court hearing during a 1998 period when he was struggling with drug addiction, Sheen writes in his new memoir.

In an excerpt published Monday, Sheen recounts a near-fatal cocaine overdose in 1998 and the aftermath, including his departure from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and a treatment facility in Malibu. He says a warrant was issued for his arrest and that U.S. Marshals were expected at his home.

Sheen writes that while on the run, he went to the Malibu home of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash and found Slash and Sorvino there. Sheen says Slash urged him to seek treatment, and that Sorvino — who co-starred with Sheen in the 1998 film Free Money — told him, "I will sleep with you — if you just promise to get yourself to court this morning."

Sheen wrote that he was "flattered" by the offer but did not accept it, and that her words ultimately convinced him to attend the court appearance. He described the episode as one of several dramatic moments he details in the memoir.

Representatives for Sorvino did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A representative for Sheen did not return a request for additional comment beyond the memoir excerpt.

The memoir also includes Sheen's discussion of his years of substance abuse and a shift in his sexual life. He recounts experimenting with sex with men during periods of crack use, saying those experiences began while he was using and that he later tried to come to terms with them. Sheen says he stopped using drugs in 2015 and has been sober since.

Sheen's revelations come as he promotes the book and an accompanying Netflix docuseries, which the actor has said will chronicle his life and career. The actor rose to fame in films such as Platoon and Major League and later starred on the television sitcom Two and a Half Men.

Legal records show Sheen has had multiple encounters with the criminal justice system over the years, including arrests and court-ordered treatment tied to substance abuse. The new memoir adds to a long history of public disclosures about his struggles with addiction and personal life.

The memoir is scheduled for release on Tuesday.