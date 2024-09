Part 1 - this documentary is being told by both the brothers. I really gope this will show the trurh unlike the one realised by Ryan murphy. I hope the brothers are doing ok. And ik looking foward to see whats being said here. ( i do hate how pam is in this though) #menendez #netflix #erikandlyle #erikmenendez #lylemenendez #menendezbrothers #ryanmurphy #prison crime.