A suspect was arrested in Manchester, Illinois Wednesday morning after shooting and killing five people.

It is unclear how many people were injured during the attack, although it is confirmed that one is hurt, Fox News reported.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Department, a child was taken to a Springfield, Illinois hospital, based on a statement by St. Louis News station KSDK.

The shooting, which took place in an area southwest of Springfield prompted a closing of three area schools, according to the Fox report.

Local radio station WLDS reported that the suspect attempted to run from the scene and got into a high-speed chase with police for about two hours. Shots were fired while the suspect was taken into custody, according to the statement.

Police believe there is only one suspect involved in the incident, currently being treated at a hospital.

The crime took place at a single-story apartment- it is unclear whether there was a direct relationship between the suspect and the alleged victims, Fox News reported.

District Mayor Ronald Drake said he had received the call around 4:45 a.m., indicating that there had been a shooting with multiple fatalities. He did not say who the victims were and had not given any details about the suspect.

Classes were cancelled in three area school districts: Northgreene, Winchester and Jacksonville, affecting approximately 950 students.