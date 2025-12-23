Actress Sydney Sweeney's red carpet appearances have raised concerns among those close to her, according to a recent report, as she promotes some upcoming projects while reportedly going through a very critical point of her career.

Sweeney, now 28, has made headlines for her role in the HBO series *Euphoria* and has recently been promoting her erotic thriller "The Housemaid" at events in New York and LA.

During this promotional campaign, she has modeled a glamorous style characterized by body-revealing fashion reminiscent of classic Hollywood actresses such as Marilyn Monroe, whose life and career often serve as a warning example regarding the dangers of fame.

According tAs reported by RadarOnline, some members of Sweeney's circle think that at this point in her career, the actress may end up being defined in terms of her appearance at a point when she is looking at leading roles.

According to an insider close to the actress, it is essential to note that, "Basically, there has been a begging call put out for her to cover up her assets or risk being cast as a blonde bimbo all the time".

As reported by 7News, worries appear to relate to longevity rather than modesty. Actually, Sweeney has recently been seen on public outings wearing some rather plunging dresses and photos posted online of her on set have also been questioned regarding whether her public persona is assisting or hindering her future prospects.

This debate is current amidst a series of other controversies regarding an advertising campaign Sweeney was criticized for involving American Eagle as well as her publicized political beliefs.

Despite the criticism, Sweeney is still well-supported by her fans as well as commercially successful. She has been taking on the role of a producer in addition to acting and is actively involved in high-profile branding campaigns.

She is estimated to have a net worth of around 40 million dollars, and there was a report earlier this year suggesting she was working on a lingerie line with backing investors.

The actress has recently reacted to public interest in her looks as well. In an interview, she reiterated that she has not resorted to any beauty procedures, and this assertion spread through social media, reviving conversations about when her looks tend to overshadow her professional endeavors.

People around Sweeney allegedly hope that her next productions will bring back attention to her acting abilities. As reported, she is currently concentrating on her future films and producing engagements while also being under scrutiny over her image.