The office of ex-President Bill Clinton has called on the U.S. Department of Justice to release all relevant documents regarding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, in response to what they see as selective revelations.

A spokesperson for the Clintons, Angel Ureña, pointed out the limitations contained within the release through social media. Ureña wrote, "What the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what or why. But we do know this: We need no such protection" per Atlanta Black Star.

The remarks came in response to the partial release of photographs last Friday, which featured Clinton in hot tubs with other unnamed individuals, among other pictures. Clinton has not been charged with any crimes against others in the Epstein case, but reportedly cut ties with Epstein before his crimes became widely known.

Congress is expressing their discontent with the level of disclosure. Representative Thomas Massie, a Republican, told Face the Nation for CBS News, "The Justice Department is not meeting the law's intent, saying officials are flouting both the spirit and the letter of the law".

Representative Massie is working with Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat, on a possible charge of contempt against Attorney General Pam Bondi, which would fine the Department for every day that the paperwork is not turned over.

There is also mounting pressure on the Senate side, where Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is set to move a resolution mandating enforcement of this when lawmakers return in January.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed in November by former President Donald Trump and mandates that all Epstein files be made public, although it is reported that much of this is unstated regarding FBI statements taken from victims and Justice Department memos.

Certain released documents, such as a photo of Trump with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, were temporarily taken down from the DOJ website before being reposted and adding to public scrutiny. According to statements by the Justice Department, "The photo shows nothing about victims of Jeffrey Epstein," and it was reposted "without alteration or redaction".

Although the partial releases continue, the Justice Department officials stated they would still publish the records on a rolling basis as a way of protecting the names of the victims. Critics argued the initiative causes delay and confusion in regard to the accountability of high-ranking individuals connected with the Epstein scandal.