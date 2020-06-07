Kardashian Scare: Kim Kardashian Faces BIGGEST Fear In 'KUWTK' [VIDEO]

Throughout the 18 seasons of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," fans have seen how the family's diva Kim Kardashian has evolved and matured from a sexy model to one of the biggest stars in the industry.

Fans have witnessed Kim laugh, cry, got beaten up by her sisters, shake her booty, get into the most fashionable clothes, and more. However, one of Kim's most memorable moment in the series would probably be those episodes that revealed her greatest fear for tarantulas.

It could be recalled that in the show's 14th season in 2018, the famous sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe were discussing Kourtney's backyard in hopes to fix the car toys in preparation for Khloe's upcoming baby.

However, even before they started organizing, a sneaky tarantula creeped on the scene, which led to the 39-year-old Kim racing in her high heels and sheer outfit.

"Oh, my God! Shut the f*ck up," Kim said while screaming. "I feel like there's a f*cking tarantula in my ass."

The screamfest continued as the sisters walked away from the patio and decided to get inside their sprawling mansion. But just before they reached the door, Kim was once again startled to see another tarantula on their way. The blonde Kim ran away in fright, screaming at the top of her lungs.

"Do not f*ck with me! Like this is my biggest nightmare," Kim said.

While Kourtney and Khloe seemed a little distressed than Kim, the tarantula invasion worried the homeowner Kourtney as she has never seen any tarantulas on her property over the years.

Battle With Tarantulas

In the same episode, Kourtney faced another tarantula invasion while lounging by the pool with her friend, Larsa Pippen. But before they got to settle down on the chairs, Kourtney spotted a creepy crawler across the yard.

The mother-of-three said that the pest control already did spray works twice, but the spiders kept coming.

"I just don't even know what to do. I swear, we're, like, outside, like, 50 percent of the time, and I've already had the exterminator come out and spray," Kourtney said during her confessional.

"I just won't be able to sleep at night. I just will not feel comfortable until these tarantulas are fully gone," she added.

This led to Kourtney to report the situation to the pest control people, who said that it was actually the tarantulas' "mating season" -- which explained why they were all over the place.

Kim Facing Her Enemies... AGAIN!

Roughly 18 months after Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe's tarantula screamfest, the "KKW Beauty" mogul faced yet another spider situation in her own home. In a series of Instagram Story entry in August 2019, Kim said that she found tarantulas inside an opened package in her garage.

"So 3 were three tarantulas last night. It's mating season apparently," Kim wrote alongside a snap of the creepy crawlers.

"I won't be able to sleep tonight knowing this was in my garage," she added.

