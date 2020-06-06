Kylie Jenner A Joke? Critics Call Beauty Mogul A Failure As Online Influencer!

Love her or hate her, Kylie Jenner will still have a massive influence on her legion of followers. As part of a reality TV show at the age of 10, Kylie sure has grown into the eyes of loyal Kardashian-Jenner supporters.

But apart from being one of the stars of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kylie was also able to build her own identity, especially after establishing her very own cosmetics brands.

The so-called "self-made billionaire" was recently declared the highest-paid celebrity by Forbes for the year 2020. The 22-year-old makeup mogul topped the list after having a whopping $590 million earnings in the past year.

According to the business magazine, Kylie earned a massive amount after selling 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty Inc.

Kylie grabbing the "highest-paid celebrity" title came after Forbes revealed that she could not be considered a billionaire. Forbes said that her business is smaller and less profitable than the amounts they have disclosed to the media.

The mother-of-one immediately denied the accusation and said that she never asked for any title and never lied her way to the top.

Not-So-Good Influencer

Millions of net worth and social media followers aside, some internet users think that Kylie Jenner is not doing great at being an online influencer. Some suggested that she is not putting her "influencing" game to the next level to deserve the lucrative payday from her brand partnership.

The discussion on whether Kylie is an effective influencer or not started when the OG Instagram Queen took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of the PR box she got from fellow influencer Chrissy Teigen.

The doting wife of John Legen was generous enough to send Kylie a box of goodies from her healthy-eating business, "Cravings by Chrissy Teigen." On her IG Stories, Kylie said that she's been wanting to try Chrissy's products but was too shy or afraid to inquire about it.

This left Reddit users to wonder why the billionaire Kylie Jenner did not just buy from the online store if she's been eyeing for it for a long time.

One Reddit user started the conversation by asking: "Why not just buy them herself if she wanted them so bad? Which would also support Chrissy if she did purchase them," adding that celebrities getting overloaded free stuff drives her nuts.

The discussion led to talks that Kylie's selling and influencing skills are not as good as her name.

"I think Kylie is just a pretty bad salesman and bad at being a convincing influencer. Even when discussing her own products, she's not good at selling them? She'll say "creamy" over and over or "the best." I think she lacks the vocabulary, interest, and the knowledge to shill things convincingly, unlike her contemporaries," one user noted.

One commenter also compared Kylie's demonstration skill to Rihanna's when selling "Fenty Beauty."

"Rihanna is a true saleswoman and actually interested in learning about the products made in her name. She knows details, applications, product combinations. Kylie just thinks that her primer is 'the best primer,'" another Redditor wrote.

READ MORE: Kanye West Trolled Massively Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles