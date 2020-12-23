Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are among the first celebrities to be diagnosed with the COVID-19, but they are also one of the chillest about it. Not chillest because they do not care about their health, but they seemed to have taken everything in a stride.

Tom Hanks COVID-19: A Heroic Journey

They are also quite the heroes when they announced their COVID-19 diagnosis.

At a time when disclosing one's COVID-19 positive status is not done as openly, both were quick to announce they have the infection. They knew disclosure is the way to go in order for the high rates to flatten.

Now that a vaccine has emerged, it appears that they are still as heroic and as generous. There's a reason why Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson marriage is widely admired, since they move and work in sync.

It would not have been that surprising had they said they wanted to get vaccinated already, but the two are actually willing to wait so that others deemed much more at-risk can get vaccinated first.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Willing to Wait

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have since recovered from the COVID-19 virus, after suffering its harrowing effects. While promoting his new film "News of the World," Tom Hanks talked to Today about when the couple plan to be injected with the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We'll be getting it long after everybody who truly needs to get it," he revealed to Today's Samantha Guthrie, as reported by People Magazine.

Everyone is clamoring to be vaccinated first so that they no longer have to deal with this pandemic, but it is apparent that the two are level-headed about this.

Reflecting on his time with the virus, the actor described it was "a tough 10 days." However, he did not let the pain cloud his judgement. He and his wife cared more about others than themselves.

"But I think what's much more important is the second half of the COVID-19 formula, that we didn't give it to anybody," he explained.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Willing to Film Vaccination

Guthrie also asked Tom Hanks if he'd be willing to have his vaccination captured on camera when it is finally his turn and he was quite enthusiastic about it. "Yeah, sure!," he said.

As reported by NBC News, Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccinologist with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, shared that there is likely to be high demand for the vaccine, even from those typical anti-vaxxers, because people are attracted to what is scarce.

"This, to me, is more like the Beanie Baby phenomenon - the attractiveness of a limited edition," he said.

