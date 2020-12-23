Brad Pitt Chilren Heartbreak: Angelina Jolie Not Spending Christmas Even With Them?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are engaged in an intense custody battle that is not just hurting them, but their kids even more. Now that Christmas is around the corner, some say it is bound to harder.

Brad Pitt Children Spending Chrstimas Away from Angelina Jolie?

According to a a report by Page Six, Brad Pitt will be spending Christmas eve with some of his children - daughter Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. This means that the three will not get to spend the important night with their mom or their other siblings, a harsh consequence of his bitter custody battle with Angelina Jolie raging on.

According to US Weekly, this is a far cry from what was planned in the past, when the custody battle was not yet this intense and somehow, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were still in good terms, despite the divorce. The source said the two "previously discussed spending the holidays as a family when they were 'getting along' earlier this year, but plans have since changed."

"Brad and Angelina are equally responsible for the never-ending drama," the source explained. "Sadly, their children are collateral damage," the source added.

Angelina Jolie Children Missing Out on Humanitarian Work

Angelina Jolie is supposedly not happy with the kids spending time with their father on this holiday. Jolie wanted to go abroad and conduct some humanitarian work with her children but the new plans changed everything.

Us Weekly's source described her as "more prickly" as a result, claiming, "she has wanted to do humanitarian work beyond the United States but needs permission from Brad to take the kids out of the county.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are locked in an interminable custody battle that has been ongoing since April 2019. Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, but they were only declared legally single in 2019. Until now, it is unclear what went wrong, because they were one of the most admired Hollywood couple for years before they tied the knot. Two years after, Angelina Jolie is already citing "irreconcilable differences."

Aside from Shiloh, 14, and the twins, 12, the custody battle is also affecting Pax, 17 and Zahara, 15. The same goes with their eldest, Maddox, 19 who is now in college. Truly, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce has transformed the family from one of the most admired, to one of the most talked about today.

READ MORE: The Bachelorette' Finale: Zac Clark's Loving Monologue for Tayshia Adams

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles