Tristan Thompson may be really sorry for the damage he has done to his family that he even prepared much for his daughter with Khloé Kardashian, True.

Apparently, in footage obtained by TMZ, the NBA Sacramento Kings player had put together nearly 100 for his three-year-old daughter.

In the video, Thompson was spotted sitting in an SUV visiting his daughter True from her gymnastics class, Monday, January 3. A delivery man came and dropped off what seemed to be close to 100 roses to the athlete's driver, for which the source claimed that is to be given for True.

The news came a few hours after he made a huge confession and apologized on his Instagram account, confirming that he conceived a baby boy with model Maralee Nichols, seeking child support from him.

Thompson's Big Confession

Netizens were shocked after the NBA player posted an update on his Instagram account not only limited to confirming that he is a father of another baby and apologized to the Good American CEO Kardashian.

In the statement he released, Thompson said, "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols."

"I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son." In a separate Instagram story, he added, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, supported his former reality TV co-star after the news. He stated, "I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends."

He also commented on a Facebook post that discussed the paternity results and claimed, "she is a good person and deserves the world."

Thompson-Kardashian Relationship

The two had become official in 2016 after basketball player Brandon Jennings set them up for a date, as per Metro. It is also known that while they were together, Thompson had her ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig pregnant with his child, born in December that year, with him still spending the holidays with the new girlfriend.

The source added that a year later, Khloé Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True the same year when she admitted that being with the NBA player was the "best relationship ever" and had no plans to get married.

In 2019, their relationship ended after a cheating scandal grew into a big issue few weeks after giving birth to their first child.

