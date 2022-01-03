Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker are once again making headlines as netizens speculate that the celebrity couple had gotten engaged over the weekend due to the model's recent social media post.

One report stated that fans are curious if the Phoenix Suns guard had received a different and more special kind of ring after his loss to Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2021 NBA Finals and was denied an NBA Championship ring.

According to Daily Mail, the professional basketball player had intrigued Jenner's 209 million Instagram followers due to a specific picture in her recent post which she simply captioned, "my weekend."



The carousel post was uploaded on January 2, Sunday, and contained a cute snapshot of the two posing for the mirror. However, the apparent gold band on Booker's ring finger stole the attention of netizens and fueled the rumors that either one of them had proposed over the mini holiday.

Is Kendall Jenner Engaged?

Supporters of the love birds had immediately flooded the comment section of Jenner's post with replies such as, "But his ring..." and "Anyone else notice the ring on his hand????????"

Others are focusing more on the position of the jewelry on Brook's hand as they commented, "Does D. Book have a ring on THAT finger? Asking for a friend." While some have already labeled the band as a wedding ring while asking, "He's wearing a wedding ring?"

One person is already ahead of everyone else as they speculated that the post was a double engagement and pregnancy reveal as they said, "I see a ring on that finger. Pregnant too?"

Although the couple has been dating for over a year now, the 26-year old supermodel and her 25-year old NBA star beau haven't posted any statement confirming nor denying the rumors. The publication has also reached out to Kendall Jenner's representatives for a comment on this topic but has yet to reply.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Lowkey Relationship

The two were actually spotted together at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum attending Kanye "Ye" West and Drake's Free Larry Hoover benefit concert last January 9, after assumptions about them having broken up had spread on social media.

E! previously reported that both parties preferred to "keep details of their relationship private" and "keep their romance out of the limelight." But they are not opposed to showing "their love for each other on social media" every once in a while.

"I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest... I just feel like it's a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know," Jenner claimed during the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" special reunion episode.



