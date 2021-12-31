Netizens couldn't believe Pete Davidson was caught driving Kim Kardashian's Rolls-Royce in Beverly Hills, claiming that he's living the best life.

Page Six reported that the "Saturday Night Live" comedian took control of his new girlfriend's luxurious vehicle for a shopping trip. Davidson was seen casually dressed, holding a "Nightmare on Elm Street" costume, which was assumed to be related to the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve celebration.

The photos that the paparazzi caught of Davidson have reached social media, making him the talk of the town, which lasted for days.

Sugar Mommy Kim K?

Many netizens have shared their feelings toward how the 28-year-old star has been getting treatment from Kardashian, just like the recent Rolls-Royce drive.

A Twitter user said, "Not Kim being in her sugar mama era." This was also followed by another who said, "Gents see how far "he's so funny" can take you?"

"WHY DOES HE KEEP WINNING AND WINNING," one more netizen expressed their thoughts following the news. "i'm yelling it's like he's going around acquiring sugar mamas and it's working," a different Twitter user spilled.

Kardashian-Davidson Relationship

In the most recent news regarding the budding romance of their relationship, a source from People could tell that they are far from going down this year. One source even told the publisher, "Kim is so into him." "[Kardashian and Davidson] are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other."

"They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time," the source added. "Kim is obviously very happy with him."

The two may have lived across the country from each other, but they still managed to keep their relationship going and exert efforts while being separate. One recent move they made included a recent rendezvous in Staten Island, where the couple had a romantic dinner and a movie date on Dec. 18.

A separate insider has told the news outlet that Davidson has been refreshing the mother of four's life these days while going through a divorce with her estranged husband.

"He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce - someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," the insider spilled. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."

