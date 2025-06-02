President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that he would consider granting a presidential pardon to Sean "Diddy" Combs, saying he would "look at the facts" of the federal case against the hip-hop mogul, whom he once called a "good friend."

At a news conference in Washington, Trump was asked whether he would consider pardoning Combs, who is currently facing multiple federal charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

"Back when you hosted The Apprentice, you mentioned once in 2012 that Diddy was a good friend of yours. ... He has since found himself in some very serious legal trouble. Would you ever consider pardoning him?" a reporter asked as reported by The Atlanta BlackStar.

"Nobody's asked. But I know people are thinking about it," Trump replied from behind the Oval Office-style desk he uses during public appearances. "I think some people have been very close to asking."

"First of all, I'd look at what's happening ... and I haven't been watching it too closely," he added. "I would certainly look at the facts. I think if somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact on me."

Trump acknowledged his past friendship with Combs, noting that they once frequently ran in the same social circles in New York City and the Hamptons, attending high-profile events and parties together. "He used to really like me a lot," Trump said.

The president said the relationship soured after he entered politics. "When I ran for politics, I think he made some very nasty comments. But it's not a popularity contest," Trump said. "If someone's being mistreated, I would certainly take a look."

Combs, 55, was arrested in September 2024 and is facing serious federal charges, including alleged sex trafficking offenses that could result in a life sentence if convicted.

On May 29, his former personal assistant testified about alleged sexual assaults that occurred between 2009 and 2017, including one incident during Combs' 40th birthday party.

The assistant described being pressured to drink vodka before the assault and testified that Combs stuck his hand up her dress during the event.

The testimony was part of a trial that has gripped national attention due to its high-profile nature and the serious allegations involved.

While the possibility of a pardon remains hypothetical, Trump's track record of granting clemency to personal associates and celebrities has stirred controversy in the past.

He previously pardoned figures such as political strategist Roger Stone, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

More recently, Trump issued pardons to rapper NBA YoungBoy and reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Trump's remarks about Combs add a new wrinkle to the high-profile case, as well as to his ongoing efforts to appeal to the celebrity circles from which he has largely been estranged since entering national politics.

Combs has not commented publicly on Trump's remarks.