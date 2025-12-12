Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson have reportedly quietly ended their short-lived romance.

Sources tell Radar Online, The pair, who were romantically linked earlier this year following their work together on the "Naked Gun" reboot, reportedly struggled to sustain the relationship due to Neeson's enduring grief over the death of his late wife, Natasha Richardson.

The romance reportedly included an "intimate week" at Neeson's New York home after filming wrapped.

Neeson, 73, lost Richardson in 2009 when she suffered a fatal head injury during a skiing lesson in Quebec at age 45.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ source explained that the impact lingered with Neeson for quite a long time after his wife's passing and it was difficult for him to be able to completely dedicate himself to a new relationship.

Another source from the actor's inner circle revealed that while Neeson was joyful with Anderson, he still kept his past with him all the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌time.

"He thought Pamela was wonderful—fun and warm—but he carries this burden with him. He cares deeply, yet the pain of his loss never really leaves him," the insider explained.

People​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ close to the pair said that, even though it was short, the time they had was significant and both of them enjoyed.

Anderson Confirms Romance

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ months of guessing, Anderson confirmed to People that she had a romantic relationship with Neeson, but it was very short.

"If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming," she said.

She​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ additionally revealed that she was quite uneasy to meet Neeson during production and that she made a few small gestures to help the situation feel less tense.

"[I was] nervous to meet [Liam], of course... I brought sourdough bread to Liam and cookies and muffins and kept me busy. Kept me outta trouble," Anderson said, adding a playful nod to her recipe.

Neeson confessed that what really struck him was the way Anderson could be both funny and genuine at the same ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌time.

"I remember thinking, 'Wow, she is gorgeous,' but she had this wonderful sense of silliness and just humanity," he said.