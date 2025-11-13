Rapper Cardi B has welcomed her fourth child, a baby boy, and it marks her first child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs, the NFL wide receiver. The announcement was made via Instagram on November 13 2025.

In her post, Cardi wrote: "Starting over is never easy but it's been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world ... one more reason to be the best version of me..."

According to TMZ, Stefon Diggs, who plays for the New England Patriots, was by her side when the baby arrived. According to sources, she gave birth last week.

This is Cardi B's complete message:

My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it's been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve. This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It's me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I've started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There's nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I've learned i've healed, and im loving the woman i've become! Thats what this next era means to me and i'm stepping into it better than ever

Prior to this latest birth, Cardi is mother to three children with her estranged husband Offset (Kiari Cephus). Their children are: daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, aged 7; son Wave Set Cephus, aged 3 (some sources say 4); and daughter Blossom Belle Cephus, born September 2024 and currently around 13 months old

With this new arrival, Cardi becomes a mother of four. She has described this moment as entering a new chapter: "Me vs. Me."

Stefon Diggs has a daughter named Nova Diggs (born 2016) from a prior relationship. Earlier this year, a paternity test confirmed Diggs is also the father of a daughter named Charliee Harper Diggs‑Lopera born to model Aileen Lopera.

What's ahead for Cardi

Alongside the baby news, Cardi has been promoting her new album Am I the Drama? and preparing for her upcoming Little Miss Drama Tour which kicks off in February 2026. Despite the busy schedule, she appears committed to balancing her music career with her growing family.

Cardi B's fourth child arrives as she enters a new personal and professional era. Her first child with Stefon Diggs brings together their respective families and adds a new layer to both of their lives. With three older children in tow and both parents holding established careers (music for Cardi, football for Diggs), the arrival of their baby boy makes for a high-profile but deeply personal milestone.