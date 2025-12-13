Jennifer Garner is reportedly very interested in Ben Affleck's personal life and wants to push her ex-husband to move on romantically after his divorce with Jennifer Lopez.

Garner, 53, and Affleck, also 53, divorced in 2018 but have remained very close as co-parents to their three kids: Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13. While each has moved on, the ex-couple regularly spend time together as a family, this year even joining forces for Thanksgiving in Los Angeles.

According to Yahoo! Entertainmentt, a source close to Garner described her motivation by saying she wants Affleck to stop "leaning on her emotionally." The source said, "She knows plenty of beautiful women" and added that Garner "can tell he's lonely" and is "tired of hearing his whining about J.Lo."

Before elaborating on her plans, the insider discussed the nature of the relationship between the exes. "Ben will always be family," the insider said. "He's going to be in her life forever because of their children — that's why Jen has a vested interest in seeing him with someone who she likes."

An insider close to Garner, who's currently dating businessman John Miller, 47, says she's preoccupied with her own future. The source said the same: "She wants to see him in a stable relationship so she can focus on her life with John."

The report from Yahoo! Entertainment also revisits longstanding tensions involving Affleck's former wife Jennifer Lopez. Affleck and Lopez finalized their divorce in January, marking the demise of their second marriage after rekindling their romance years earlier.

Addressing Garner's concerns, a source relayed she fears the possibility of a Bennifer reunion. "Jen can't help but have this horrible feeling he could end up making the mistake of getting back together with J.Lo," the source said, citing moments earlier in the year when Affleck and Lopez looked "so flirty" during public appearances.

Per the insider, Garner called out her estranged husband regarding the matter. A source claimed that he "got very defensive" when confronted about rumors of reconnecting with Lopez.

The source added, "He denied it, but the idea of Ben taking a third trip around Jenny's block rattled Garner and left her vowing to do anything to make sure it doesn't happen."

That determination, the source said, involves a rather uncommon role for the actress. "Even if it means playing matchmaker for him," the source said.

The allegations are yet to be verified and neither Garner, Affleck nor Lopez has made statements in regard to the report, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

In other news, the Daily Mail reported that John Miller is reportedly uneasy about Jennifer Garner's close relationship with ex-husband Ben Affleck, with a source saying he "wants to be the man" in her life, though other outlets have denied there is any tension between the couple.