After nearly eight years together, actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin have quietly ended their relationship.

Johnson, 35, and Martin, 49, who began sparking dating rumors in 2017, were last spotted together in May.

The news comes as a surprise to many fans, especially after their publicist denied breakup rumors just months ago. "Not true," a reporter told sources in August 2024. "They are happily together."

According to ENews, after years of on-and-off rumors, it seems Johnson and Martin have officially ended their relationship.

A source close to the couple told People, "It feels final this time." The insider also described their romance as "on-off" over the years, despite their strong bond.

The pair had been engaged for years, according to a March 2024 report from People, but were never in a rush to marry.

They chose to keep their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, rarely appearing in public or speaking about each other in the media.

"We've been together for quite a while," Johnson told Elle UK in 2021. "We both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private."

Dakota Johnson Opens Up About Life with Chris Martin's Kids

Johnson, the daughter of actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, also made an effort to be respectful of Martin's blended family.

Martin is a father to two children, Apple and Moses, from his previous marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow.

In a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson emphasized the importance of kindness in family life. She expressed a desire to protect children from experiencing conflict or tension within the family.

In a March 2024 interview with Bustle, Johnson spoke warmly about Martin and his children. "I love watching him [perform]... I'm watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing," she said. She also added, "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart."

Though they often stayed out of the spotlight, breakup rumors followed them through the years, Elle said. One insider explained to sources, "Every time they're not seen together for a while, people assume they've split. But they've always had their own lives, and that's part of what worked for them."

This time, however, both stars have remained silent. Johnson has recently been spotted solo in New York City, promoting her new film "Materialists," while Martin has kept a low profile.