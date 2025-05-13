Keke Palmer is sharing her side of the story with her latest single, "My Confession," released on May 9.

The song reflects on the emotional journey Palmer experienced during her breakup with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, offering a raw and honest look at their split.

In a newly released song, Palmer clears the air about the real reasons behind the breakup.

Many fans had speculated that her viral moment with Usher during his Las Vegas residency in July 2023 caused the relationship's end, but Palmer reveals the truth.

"Summer '23, we was in Vegas, right / Broke up with me and you hopped up on a flight," she sings, explaining that the couple had already parted ways before the performance, People said.

The moment at Usher's concert, where Palmer danced with the singer, became the focal point of public attention after Jackson criticized her outfit, saying, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom."

This led to online backlash against Palmer, with many fans defending her while others supported Jackson.

In her song, Palmer addresses the situation, singing, "Made me a villain for sympathy but you lied, mm/But the truth is, in Vegas, we was already over, boo/Because of you."

Keke Palmer Uses Music to Heal After Breakup

In her latest track, Palmer opens up about the real reasons behind her breakup, using the song as a way to set the record straight.

She shared on Instagram that the track represents her personal journey toward healing.

Rather than seeking closure through conversation, she turned inward, using music as a tool for self-reflection and letting go.

According to ENews, the song, which Palmer co-wrote with her long-time friend Tayla Parx, also touches on the tension between Palmer and Jackson's family.

She sings, "Your family, they don't like me, that's fine / But when did you get back on they side?" This lyric highlights the complicated dynamics in their relationship that Palmer felt were at play even before their public breakup.

While the song is emotional and raw, Palmer expresses that it was important for her to share her truth.

"Saying this was hard for me / Only speaking for my peace / Truth hurts and this is mine," she sings in the second verse, making it clear that her honesty is part of her healing process.

In the months following the breakup, Palmer faced further challenges, including allegations of domestic violence and a custody battle involving their son, Leo, 2.

Despite their past differences, Palmer shared back in January that she and Jackson have reached a peaceful co-parenting arrangement.

In an interview from October, Palmer addressed the speculation about her and Usher, saying she was surprised by how quickly the story took off.

She clarified that the moment they shared at the concert was simply playful and not meant to spark romance rumors.

In "My Confession," Keke Palmer shows her vulnerability and courage, taking ownership of her story and finding peace through her music. "I'm not here to play perfect," she said. "I'm here to be honest. I'm just here to be Keke."