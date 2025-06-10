Blake Lively is speaking publicly after a major court victory in her legal battle with director Justin Baldoni.

On June 9, a federal judge dismissed Justin Baldoni's $400 million countersuit, which had named Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, their publicist Leslie Sloane, and The New York Times among the parties involved.

According to ENews, in a heartfelt Instagram post, Lively shared her thoughts just hours after the ruling. "Like so many others, I've felt the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, including the manufactured shame that tries to break us," she wrote.

"While the suit against me was defeated, so many don't have the resources to fight back."

Baldoni's lawsuit had accused Lively of trying to steal the 2024 film "It Ends With Us" from his Wayfarer Studios and of threatening to go public with damaging stories if her demands weren't met.

However, Judge Lewis J. Liman ruled that the allegations didn't show "wrongful extortion," and instead appeared to be "legally permissible hard bargaining."

Baldoni also claimed that Lively, Reynolds, Sloane, and The New York Times collaborated to ruin his reputation through a false narrative of sexual misconduct.

A judge has dismissed Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.



The judge, Lewis J. Liman, found that her accusations of sexual harassment were legally protected and therefore immune from suit. pic.twitter.com/e9blC7MBI8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 9, 2025

Blake Lively Thanks Supporters After Legal Victory

That accusation, part of a separate $250 million lawsuit against the newspaper, was also thrown out.

The judge found no proof that the parties involved had serious doubts about the truth of what was reported.

In her statement, Lively expressed deep gratitude. "With love and gratitude for the many who stood by me," she said. "Many of you I know. Many of you I don't. But I will never stop appreciating or advocating for you."

She also listed several organizations that help women facing legal battles, domestic violence, and workplace issues.

Following the court's decision, Lively expressed a renewed commitment to advocating for women's rights and their ability to speak out, US Magazine said.

A source close to the couple shared that both Lively and Reynolds feel a strong sense of relief and believe the outcome validates their stance.

"Blake is feeling a sense of pride that she continued to use her voice and stand strong," the insider said.

Lively's attorneys, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, described the lawsuit as baseless and expressed satisfaction with the court's decision to dismiss it.

Lively's legal team indicated they intend to seek repayment of legal fees and may also pursue punitive damages from Baldoni and others involved in the lawsuit.

Baldoni has until June 23 to amend his claims. His team has not yet responded to requests for comment.