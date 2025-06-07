Blake Lively escalated her public criticism of Justin Baldoni amid their ongoing legal conflict over the production of "It Ends with Us."

According to a statement from Lively's team provided to Us Weekly, 19 prominent survivors and organizations dedicated to women's, children's, and domestic violence rights have joined four separate amicus briefs opposing Baldoni's efforts.

"All are united in opposing Justin Baldoni's attempt to dismantle a law designed to protect women who speak up — simply to protect himself," Lively's spokesperson said.

The statement further accused Baldoni of using "DARVO tactics" — a psychological strategy where the accused Denies, Attacks the victim, and then Reverses Victim and Offender — warning that such tactics could have chilling consequences beyond this case.

Lively's representatives argue Baldoni's current defense conflicts sharply with his previous public stance on gender issues. The statement referenced Baldoni's past YouTube videos, podcasts, TED Talks, and interviews, in which he urged men to listen to women and believe their experiences, even if it challenged their perspectives.

"Rather than defend his case on the facts, Baldoni is now contradicting years of his own public persona — abandoning the message of his #MeToo platforms, where he once urged men 'to listen to the women in your life... to hold their anguish and actually believe them, even if what they're saying is against you,'" Lively's team said.

The dispute centers around accusations of sexual harassment and defamation. Lively filed an 80-page civil rights complaint with California's Civil Rights Department in December, followed by a federal lawsuit on December 31. She alleges that Baldoni sexually harassed her during the making of "It Ends with Us."

Baldoni has denied all allegations. He responded with a $400 million defamation and extortion lawsuit, filed in mid-January, against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane. Baldoni claims the trio fabricated false accusations to damage his career.

More Legal Tensions for Lively

Meanwhile, Lively's hair-care line, Blake Brown, is at the center of a new legal dispute, as the brand's parent company, Family Hive LLC, filed a lawsuit challenging a trademark owned by Utah-based entrepreneur Kimberlie Hamner.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Family Hive alleges that Hamner's trademark, "Beauty by Blake," infringes on their pending trademarks for Blake Brown.

Family Hive, a Delaware-registered entity, holds three trademark applications related to Blake Brown: one for the brand name, one for its distinctive bee hive-shaped logo, and one combining the logo with the name. These filings were submitted in 2023 and remain pending, despite the brand's product launch at Target this past summer.

Hamner applied for the "Beauty by Blake" trademark in September 2024, seeking rights for a line of "cosmetic oils" and "serums for cosmetic purposes," according to the lawsuit.

The conflict intensified after "Beauty by Blake" appeared in the Trademark Official Gazette in April 2025. Family Hive formally sought to block the trademark on June 5 over "priority and likelihood of confusion," which they believed would tarnish Blake Brown's brand name.

Family Hive's lawyer, Leo M. Loughlin, wrote in legal filings that Hamner's trademark "is likely to be confused, to be deceived, and to assume erroneously that Applicant's goods are those of Family Hive or that Applicant is in some way connected with or sponsored by or affiliated with Family Hive."

Hamner has "no connection whatsoever with Family Hive and no permission or license to use any related trademarks, Loughlin also stressed.