Sam Asghari is opening up about how his high-profile marriage to Britney Spears impacted his life and career.

In a recent interview with Page Six Radio, the 31-year-old actor admitted the relationship brought him both opportunity and challenge.

"I can't sit here and lie and say, 'It wasn't good for me,'" Asghari said. "When you're in such a public relationship, that gives you that platform — it sort of gave me that platform for who I am."

Spears was introduced to Sam Asghari in 2016 during the production of her "Slumber Party" music video.

Back then, he was just starting out in acting and also held jobs as a personal trainer and waiter.

The two started dating soon after filming and made their relationship public in early 2017.

According to PageSix, though grateful for the attention, Asghari noted that dating a global pop star came with challenges. "Did it make me, you know, have to work harder to prove myself? Absolutely," he shared.

Asghari admitted that early in his career, he faced hesitation from some in the industry who questioned whether to take him seriously, partly due to his background as a trainer and his connection to a high-profile pop star.

Sam Asghari Reflects on Career Path Before Britney Spears

Asghari shared that he was already pursuing acting when he met Spears, noting that he had begun working toward his goals around that time and was actively building his career.

The couple married in June 2022 in a celebrity-filled ceremony after five years together. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari ended their marriage in May 2024, finalizing their divorce less than two years after tying the knot, Complex said.

The split was reportedly settled peacefully, thanks to what insiders called an "ironclad prenup."

In her 2023 memoir "The Woman in Me," 43-year-old Britney Spears described Sam Asghari as a blessing in her life, calling him a "gift from God."

Sam Asghari responded positively to Britney Spears' kind words in her memoir, sharing that her remarks brought a smile to his face. He expressed pride in her and shared his hopes for her continued success.

Since their split, Spears has been spending time with her sons. She recently posted a video with her 18-year-old son, Jayden, who was driving her in a convertible. "He is 6'3 and his hands are so big now!!!" she wrote in the caption.