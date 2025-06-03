Sam Asghari is opening up about his reasons for encouraging Britney Spears to sign a prenuptial agreement before their 2022 wedding, making it clear that his main goal was to protect her.

In a new interview on the "Trading Secrets" podcast, released June 2, the 31-year-old actor and model explained that his decision came from concern for Spears, who has faced a long history of people taking advantage of her, ENews said.

Asghari shared that he had encouraged the idea of a prenuptial agreement.

"I wanted to make sure she's protected, because throughout her life, everybody—I don't know one person that's ever been in her life that didn't take advantage of her. It's very sad. I wanted to make sure that I'm the person that didn't do that."

Britney Spears, now 43, met Sam Asghari back in 2016 when he was cast in her "Slumber Party" music video.They began dating soon after, got married in 2022, and officially divorced in 2024.

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Reveals Why He “Wanted” Her to Have a Prenup https://t.co/Uud7G4i7cK — E! News (@enews) June 2, 2025

Read more: Sam Asghari Pictured With A Mystery Blonde After Britney Spears Divorce

Sam Asghari Denies Using Britney Spears for Fame or Fortune

Despite online rumors suggesting he was using Spears for money or fame, Asghari insisted his intentions were always honest. He said he wanted to "build an empire together," not take anything from her.

Asghari explained that the prenup was structured with Spears in mind, emphasizing that everything they were building was meant for her, and there was no intention of dividing assets.

While many criticized their relationship, pointing out their age and fame differences, Asghari said he understood why people had questions.

"Looking from an outside perspective, I see there's an age difference, there's a fame difference, there's this, there's that," he said. "But realistically, we met as costars."

According to US Magazine, he also shared that during their marriage, he passed up certain modeling jobs out of respect for Spears, especially when she was still adjusting after her 13-year conservatorship ended in 2021.

Asghari revealed that he declined several modeling opportunities at the time, explaining that he wanted to be respectful due to the sensitive nature of his relationship and the circumstances surrounding it.

Although the relationship has ended, Sam Asghari shared that he's thankful for the time they had together. He acknowledged that while he believes he would have found success on his own, he remains grateful for the platform the relationship provided.