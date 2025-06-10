Actress Dakota Johnson surprised "Today Show" viewers on Monday, June 9, when she unexpectedly swore during a live interview—just days after news broke of her split from longtime partner Chris Martin.

Johnson, 35, appeared on the morning show with "Materialists" co-star Chris Evans to promote their new film.

According to People, during the segment, co-anchor Craig Melvin asked the pair a playful question: "If either of you were to engage with a real-life matchmaker, what would be one non-negotiable for you?"

Evans replied, "Must love dogs," adding, "If you're not a dog person, what are we doing?" But Johnson gave a more unfiltered response that caught both the hosts and viewers off guard.

"Like, not an a**hole?" Johnson said bluntly, causing laughter in the studio. Melvin gasped while Evans chuckled and added, "That's concise. Nail on the head."

Dakota Johnson knows exactly what she doesn't want in a future partner. 👀 https://t.co/uhXnhHEehk pic.twitter.com/TgVxjWoFJI — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) June 10, 2025

Chris Martin Supports Dakota Johnson After Their Final Split

The moment left the show's hosts scrambling to address the unscripted outburst. "We'll have to clean that up for the West Coast feed," Melvin joked, while Savannah Guthrie commented that it proved the show didn't have a seven-second delay.

The candid answer comes shortly after Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 48, officially ended their eight-year, on-and-off relationship.

The pair were reportedly engaged, but a source told DailyMail that their split had been "a long time coming."

"They just weren't right for each other anymore," the source said. "Dakota loved him and his kids deeply, so this has been very hard on her."

Despite the breakup, Martin gave Johnson a supportive nod during his June 6 Coldplay concert in Las Vegas. Between songs, he told fans, "Be kind to each other—and don't forget to see Materialists!"

Johnson and Martin first went public with their relationship in 2017. Over the years, they kept their romance relatively private, though fans often spotted them together at concerts and events. Their brief split in 2019 was rumored to be about family planning, but they reunited shortly after.

At Saturday's premiere of "Materialists" in New York, Johnson appeared cheerful, posing with Evans and playfully kissing a cardboard cutout of co-star Pedro Pascal.