President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump faced a mixed reception of boos and cheers Wednesday night as they attended the opening performance of "Les Misérables" at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The couple arrived at the venue amid heightened security protocols for what marked Trump's first public appearance at a show since taking control of the cultural institution in February.

When Trump first entered the theater and stood at the edge of the presidential box overlooking the crowd, he was met with loud cheers followed by noticeable boos from audience members. Some supporters responded with chants of "U.S.A! U.S.A!" while others expressed their disapproval. The president raised his fist three times toward the crowd before taking his seat, similar to gestures he made at campaign rallies.

The evening's drama continued during the show's intermission when a woman seated in the orchestra section began shouting and called the president a felon as Trump and Melania stood up.

As the cheers subsided and Trump exited his box, the woman's voice became more pronounced with calls to convict the president and calling him a rapist before security personnel intervened. Another audience member shouted profanity directed at the Republican, which prompted loud applause from some attendees.

Vice President J.D. Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance also attended the performance, with Vance having been previously booed at the same venue in March during a National Symphony Orchestra concert. The evening featured several high-profile administration officials, including Attorney General Pam Bondi and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, occupying the balcony level.

The opening night performance of "Les Misérables" served as a fundraiser for the Kennedy Center, with premium tickets reportedly costing up to $2 million for gold sponsors. Trump had reorganized the institution's leadership earlier this year, dismissing the entire board and appointing loyalists, including interim executive director Richard Grenell.

Several cast members of the touring production chose to boycott the performance in protest of Trump's takeover of the institution.

A group of drag performers also attended the show as a form of protest against Trump's stated plans to eliminate drag shows and what he termed "woke" programming from the Kennedy Center. The performers, including one who identified as "Vagenesis," received scattered cheers as they entered the theater.

The musical, which Trump has called one of his favorites and has played at political events, tells the story of impoverished Parisians during 19th-century French political upheaval. The production runs through July 13 at the Kennedy Center's Opera House.