Teddi Mellencamp is addressing backlash from people who questioned her for fostering a dog and dating while going through stage 4 cancer.

On her June 11 episode of the "Two T's in a Pod" podcast, Mellencamp, 43, made it clear that she has every right to find moments of happiness, even while facing a serious health battle.

"People have been coming for me," Mellencamp said. "They say, 'She should only worry about her kids and staying alive. How can she be dating?'"

Despite the harsh comments, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star stood firm.

She explained that fostering a puppy named Maverick and going on dates are helping her stay mentally strong. "He is amazing," Mellencamp said of her dog. "He's so beautiful. I love him so much."

In November 2023, Teddi Mellencamp filed for divorce from Edwin Arroyave, with whom she shares three children, US Magazine said.

She confirmed her new romance in early June but kept the details of her partner private, only describing him as "very kind" and someone who "takes good care" of her.

Teddi Mellencamp Opens Up About Coping With Illness

Some online critics have taken issue with her choices, accusing her of ignoring her illness. But Mellencamp pushed back, saying her actions are part of how she copes.

"I would like to say that [the criticism] doesn't bother me, but it does," she admitted. "When people write things like, 'Doesn't she know she has terminal cancer? Why would she even be dating anyone?' — it hurts."

Her cohost Tamra Judge also stepped in, calling out those who judge Mellencamp. "There's not a day she's not worried about her health or spending time with her kids," Judge said. "Life doesn't stop because you have cancer."

According to PageSix, Mellencamp added that her doctor, who follows her on Instagram, encourages her to live life as fully as possible. "'You should be going and having fun and trying to laugh and doing your thing,'" she recalled her oncologist saying.

Even though she tries to avoid reading negative comments, Mellencamp said it can be tough. "It got overwhelming. I want to fight back, but then I remind myself to stop looking."

Still, she remains focused on healing and staying active. "I'm doing better," she shared. "Working out four or five times a week and fostering this puppy has been really nice. It's given the kids a lot of happiness."