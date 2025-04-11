Reality television star Teddi Mellencamp has revealed that her father, legendary musician John Mellencamp, is making arrangements for her burial as she battles stage 4 cancer.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member shared the deeply personal update during a recent episode of her podcast, "Two T's in a Pod," which she co-hosts with Tamra Judge. Teddi, 43, recounted how her father persistently called her 11 times in one day to discuss plans for her final resting place.

"Yesterday, my dad [called] 11 times in a row. Finally, I answer, I'm like, 'I'm in the bath. Let me live a little.' He goes, 'I just want to make sure you're going to be in our group family mausoleum,'" she said in the podcast.

She questioned her father about space for her three children—Slate, 12; Cruz, 10; and Dove, 5—to which he responded that smaller sections would be available for other family members. Teddi humorously asked if such decisions needed to be made immediately, to which John replied that since she was already working on her will, it was a good time to include it.

The conversation comes amid Teddi's ongoing fight against melanoma, which has metastasized to her brain and lungs. Diagnosed with skin cancer in 2022, the reality star recently disclosed that her condition has progressed to stage 4 after doctors discovered additional tumors. In February, she underwent brain surgery to remove several tumors but later learned that four more had developed. Her treatment now includes radiation and immunotherapy.

Despite the grim prognosis, Teddi remains resilient and candid about her cancer battle. On social media and in interviews, she has expressed gratitude for the support she has received while acknowledging the emotional and physical toll of her diagnosis. She has previously admitted to feeling alone and scared at times.