What to watch on TV📺👀(Share with 3 Friends) - Have you seen: THE MIND OF AARON HERNANDEZ (2020) 3 EPISODES DESCRIPTION: Through interviews with friends, players and insiders, this docuseries examines how Aaron Hernandez went from an NFL star to a convicted killer. Category: True crime; Documentary Watch It On: NETFLIX Cast: REAL PEOPLE INVOLVED IN THE DOCUMENTARY Rates: 1-10: 10 . . Like | Comment | Share | Save #mustsee #memetv #viral #explore #tvshows #tv #tvshow #tvseries #movies #netflix #series #television #movie #film #cinema #instagood #hbo mgm+ #amazonprime #tubi #Like | #CommeLike | #Comment | #Share | #Save #YouTube tiktok: missmeme1