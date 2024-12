✨ Christmas event in Orlando inside a Garden✨ 🎄 One more year I am present at this stunning event! Get ready to live a unique experience at Dazzling Nights - the biggest and brightest Christmas event in a Garden in Orlando! 🌟 From November 29, 2024 to January 5, 2025, on select nights, Harry P. Leu Gardens will be transformed into a true paradise of lights, with over a million twinkling lights, enchanted forests, magical sculptures and lots of music for the whole family! 🎶✨ 🚶‍♀️ It's 1.2 km of enchantment, with an interactive walk full of new attractions, such as: 🎁In addition, the event features Christmas delights, special drinks (including for adults) and lots of live music to liven up your night even more! 🍫 🗓️ When: November 29, 2024 to January 5, 2025 📍 Where: Harry P. Leu Gardens, Orlando, FL 🎟️ Tickets: From $22 for adults and $19 for children (over 3 years old). Children up to 2 years old enter for free! 🚗 Parking available on site for a small fee. 👣 Buy your tickets in advance at www.dazzlingorlando.com and guarantee the best experience! 💁🏼‍♀️ Follow me for more tips on the best things to do in Orlando and the holiday season! ✨ #thingstodoinorlando #stufftodoinorlando #orlandofl