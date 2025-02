In the gripping tale of the Menendez brothers, two prosecutors who recommended their release now claim they faced retaliation from District Attorney Nathan Hochman. Let's dive into the details. In 2022, two prosecutors who worked on the case, Brock Lunsford and Nancy Theberge, recommended a resentencing that could lead to their release. However, shortly after, they were reassigned to different units within the DA's office. They claim that D.A. Hochman's office has a history of retaliating against prosecutors who disagree with his decisions. While Hochman denies these allegations, the timing of the reassignments raises eyebrows. This case highlights the delicate balance between prosecutorial discretion and the pursuit of justice. It also raises questions about the potential for political influence in criminal justice decisions. #menendez #menendezbrotherscase #erikmenendez #lylemenendez