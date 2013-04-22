Ann Curry surprised NBC viewing audiences on Friday for more reasons than one - she reported live for the first time in nine months and appeared on-camera with a new haircut.

Curry was on camera on April 19 shortly after Boston Marathon bomb suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was captured. A source shared the details about the Peacock network's decision to bring Curry in for live news coverage at the last minute.

"The decision was made to put Annie on air live at last minute with Brian Williams after suspect # 2 was taken into custody," a source told Radar Online. "The network wanted to send message in wake of bad p.r. for TODAY show this week that Annie wasn't being hidden in a broom closet."

The last time Curry delivered live news on air was in July 2012 to cover the Aurora, Colo. shooting.

When Curry appeared on-camera alongside Brian Williams on NBC News on April 19 she also showed a bob haircut.

"About a week ago, she just decided to cut it. It's a much shorter style, and doesn't take as long to do," another source told the website.

The move is considered an act of defiance because reporters are required to tell their bosses if they are going to alter their appearance in advance, according to the insider who also explained the reason for the cut. The insider said Curry did not tell her NBC bosses she was going to cut her hair, and NBC on air talent is required to notify management if they plan on making changes to their physical appearance.

"Ann was always told by her bosses that her hair had to be long, and she just didn't like to wear it at that length. She is a no-fuss gal, and doesn't want to spend a ton of time styling her hair," the insider explained.