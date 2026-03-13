Timothée Chalamet, the Oscar-nominated actor for Marty Supreme, is reportedly experiencing pressure not only professionally but also personally, as backlash over his recent comments about ballet and opera has strained his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

As per StyleCaster, Chalamet made the controversial remarks during a conversation with Matthew McConaughey at the University of Texas at Austin's Moody College of Communication on Feb. 21.

Discussing challenges facing theatrical releases, Chalamet said he admires those who advocate for keeping movie theaters alive but expressed skepticism about the future of ballet and opera.

"I don't want to be working in ballet or opera where it's like, 'Hey! Keep this thing alive,' even though no one cares about this anymore," he said, adding, "All respect to the ballet and opera people out there ... I just lost 14 cents in viewership. I'm taking shots for no reason."

The comments sparked immediate backlash from the arts community and Hollywood insiders, many of whom defended ballet and opera as deeply respected art forms. Notable figures such as Jamie Lee Curtis have publicly criticized Chalamet's remarks.

Rob Shuter, writing for his Naughty But Nice Substack, reported that the controversy is putting stress on Chalamet's relationship with Jenner.

"The relationship is definitely feeling the strain," Shuter wrote. Industry sources suggest Jenner remains supportive but is concerned about being drawn into the ongoing media storm.

"The Kardashian-Jenner family is used to backlash and public drama," an insider said. "They've dealt with it their entire careers. Timothée hasn't."

Despite the tension, sources say the couple is working through the issues. Chalamet is expected to attend the Oscars on March 15, where Jenner has accompanied him to previous awards events this season. It remains uncertain whether they will appear together on the red carpet or address the controversy publicly.

Andrea Bocelli Invites Timothée Chalamet to Opera Concert Following Controversial Remarks

In separate news, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli reportedly has extended an invitation to actor Chalamet to attend one of his opera concerts after Chalamet received criticism for his recent comments about ballet and opera.

According to The Express Tribune, Bocelli also invited Chalamet to experience opera firsthand.

"I am convinced that a sensitive performer like Timothée, who understands the power of emotions, may one day discover that opera and dance draw from that very same source," he said. "Should he ever be curious, I would be happy to welcome him as a guest at one of my concerts."

Chalamet has not publicly responded to Bocelli's invitation. The actor is currently nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2026 Academy Awards for his performance in Marty Supreme and is scheduled to attend the ceremony.