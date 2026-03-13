Nicole Kidman has spoken publicly for the first time since her divorce from country star Keith Urban was finalized in January, addressing the split with guarded remarks that have fueled speculation among fans about the reasons behind their separation.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the "Babygirl" actress remained largely silent following rumors of their separation last year, which were later confirmed when Kidman filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage. Both Kidman and Urban continued to appear at Hollywood events and on red carpets but avoided discussing their personal lives.

In a recent interview with Variety while promoting her film "Holland" and the second season of "Nine Perfect Strangers," Kidman was asked about how she was coping post-divorce.

The 58-year-old actress said, "I am, because I'm always going to be moving toward what's good. What I'm grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That's that. Everything else I don't discuss out of respect."

Kidman emphasized her commitment to maintaining family unity, saying, "I'm staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that's what we'll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."

Despite Kidman's positive tone, fans have expressed skepticism online. Some suggested that Urban may have been at fault, noting her avoidance of mentioning him by name. Others praised Kidman for protecting her two daughters from public scrutiny during a difficult time.

Kidman and Urban share two daughters, Sunday Kidman Urban, 18, and Faith Kidman Urban, 11. Kidman also has two adopted children from her previous marriage to actor Tom Cruise — Bella Cruise, 33, and Connor Cruise, 31 — with whom she reportedly has a strained relationship.

Urban recently concluded his "High and Alive World Tour," which ran from May to October 2025. Rumors of a relationship between Urban and his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, were debunked by singer Alexandra Kay, a close friend of Baugh.

Kidman's comments come after a relatively quiet year professionally; she completed six projects in 2024 but took a slower pace in 2025. At the SXSW Film & TV Festival earlier this year, she described taking a break after a busy period.

As both Kidman and Urban move forward separately, fans remain eager for any further insights into the end of one of Hollywood's longest marriages.