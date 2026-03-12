Sarah Ferguson, widely known as Fergie, may be ready to move forward with her personal life after years of being closely tied to her former husband, Prince Andrew, according to recent reports.

The former royal, who shares daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with Andrew, has reportedly been spending time in the United States with longtime friend Priscilla Presley.

According to a report by StyleCaster, Presley has been supporting Ferguson as she navigates a turbulent period that includes renewed scrutiny of her past connections and the arrest of Prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Sources cited in the report claim Presley has opened her home to the Duchess of York while she regroups. The pair reportedly shares a long-standing connection through Presley's late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley.

A source explained to Globe the motivation behind Presley's support. "Priscilla won't ever forget how kind Sarah was to Lisa Marie when she was deep in her addiction struggles, so now that Sarah needs help, she's happy to be able to offer her some support."

The same source added, "She has a lot of sympathy for her and is insisting that she'll get through this."

Reports also suggest Presley has encouraged Ferguson to share her own perspective publicly, potentially through a memoir.

A source described Presley's advice regarding that possibility. "Priscilla got a huge amount of relief from writing her own memoir and she's urging Sarah to do the same."

The source continued, "She sees no reason she should stay quiet."

Beyond offering emotional support, Presley is also said to be encouraging Ferguson to reenter the dating scene. According to the report, the actress and businesswoman has offered to introduce her friend to potential romantic partners.

The insider claimed Presley has taken on the role of matchmaker. "Priscilla has promised to find some eligible American bachelors to set her up with."

They added, "Priscilla is very well-connected and has a huge group of friends, so the odds are in Sarah's favor that she'll be able to rustle up some decent options."

Meanwhile, another source suggested Ferguson has been spending time within Presley's wider social circle, which includes individuals associated with Scientology.

A source described Ferguson's mindset amid the changes in her life. "Fergie has been spending a lot of time with Priscilla."

The insider added, "And Priscilla's circle includes a lot of people connected to Scientology."

They further explained Ferguson's current outlook. "She's looking for guidance and stability right now."

The source concluded, "When your life gets turned upside down, you start exploring anything that might help."

Ferguson and Prince Andrew married in 1986 before divorcing in 1996, though they remained close for decades afterward. Their lives have frequently intersected in both family matters and public controversies, including scrutiny tied to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Should the rumors hold true, Ferguson's potential re-entry into the dating scene might mark a fresh start for the Duchess of York. She's been navigating the aftermath of years spent under the public's watchful eye, and perhaps now, she's looking for a little more stability.