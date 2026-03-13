Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York and ex-wife of Prince Andrew, maintained a close personal relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for years, including after his 2008 conviction, according to newly released files from the Justice Department (DOJ).

Emails and documents obtained by CNN reveal Ferguson, known as "Fergie," repeatedly praised Epstein, referring to him privately as her "spectacular and special friend" and "the brother I have always wished for."

The DOJ files also showed she also sought financial support from Epstein during difficult times, asking to borrow money and even suggesting he hire her as a personal assistant.

Despite publicly condemning Epstein in a 2011 interview—calling her association with him a "gigantic error of judgment" and vowing to cut ties—Ferguson privately apologized to Epstein for those comments. She acknowledged accepting thousands of dollars from him to pay an employee but insisted she would repay the money and sever relations.

The Justice Department's release of millions of Epstein-related files has shed light on the financier's extensive network of connections. Ferguson is one of many well-known people whose ties to Epstein are being looked at again.

Ferguson's ex-husband, Prince Andrew, faced public disgrace over his own ties to Epstein, resulting in his removal from royal duties, loss of titles, and legal troubles.

Sarah Ferguson's Money Problems

According to Cosmopolitan, the former duchess, who is now 66, was said to be having money problems in the late 2000s because she owed tens of thousands of pounds in rent.

Documents reveal a 2009 request from Ferguson for £20,000 to cover rent, and royal biographer Andrew Lownie has alleged that total support from Epstein could be as much as £2 million.

The revelations prompt questions about how Ferguson, a former royal and mother of two princesses, found herself juggling over 200 creditors despite owning a 30-room mansion. Unlike Princess Diana's £17 million divorce settlement, Ferguson's 1996 divorce payout was comparatively modest, including a £15,000 annual stipend, a one-time cash payment, and a housing fund from Queen Elizabeth II.

To maintain her lifestyle, Ferguson pursued various commercial ventures such as Weight Watchers endorsements and children's books but faced multiple business failures. Her wellness company, Hartmoor LLC, collapsed in 2009 with $1 million in debt. She was also sued by accountants and lawyers for unpaid bills ranging from $2,500 to $25,000.

In 2010, Ferguson's reputation suffered after an undercover sting by journalist Mazher Mahmood, known as the 'Fake Sheikh,' who secretly filmed her allegedly offering access to then-Prince Andrew in exchange for payment. Ferguson apologized publicly, calling it a serious lapse in judgment and stating that Prince Andrew was unaware of the meeting. She later said financial desperation drove her actions and pursued legal action against the newspaper's publishers for entrapment.

Ferguson's living arrangements at Royal Lodge added complexity. Although she lived there rent-free, the financial responsibility fell on Prince Andrew, who holds a 75-year lease on the property requiring costly renovations. With King Charles reportedly ending subsidized royal living, Ferguson is thought to be considering moving in with her daughter Princess Beatrice at her Oxfordshire home.

Emails show she reached out to Epstein for help during this period. In one message from 2009, she wrote that she urgently needed £20,000 for rent to avoid negative press. Epstein responded but declined to provide financial assistance until after July 2010 due to restrictions linked to his house arrest.

Ferguson also worked with Epstein on a charity project called "Mothers Army," intended to support mothers in need. She sought his advice on trademarking the name and managing the organization's business aspects. The charity was incorporated in 2011 and dissolved five years later.

While Ferguson has not been accused of any crimes related to Epstein, the revelations highlight the complex and often contradictory nature of her relationship with the disgraced financier.