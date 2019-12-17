'You' Season 2 Trailer Dropped: Netflix Thriller Is Creepy AF!

It is once again the time of the year to be joyful and merry... NOT.

Remember how we all binge-watch Netflix's series "You" the same time last year? We all got our eyes glued on following a bookstore-worker-turned-stalker to go far and beyond for the woman he is obsessed with.

If you have not seen the said Netflix hit, you still have a few more days to catch up on as the second installment of the hit TV series is almost here -- and it gets darker and creepier than the first one.

The 10-episode second season focuses on Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgley) attempt to have a new life after brutally murdering her girlfriend, Beck, during the first season.

On Monday, Netflix just dropped "You" Season 2's extended trailer, and it is eerie as hell. With Michelle Branch's cover of Radiohead classic "Creep" on the background, Netflix showed fans a glimpse of Joe's new adventure after the tragic death of Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

The roughly three-minute trailer begins with a flashback on Joe's moments with Beck, "It's hard to have a fresh start when the past is on your mind. But it's a new me!" Joe's voice over said as it shifts on Joe's arrival at the sunny Los Angeles.

It looks like Joe is talking about a literally new him as he introduced himself as "Will Bettelheim." Is it a strategy to finally move on from his obsession with Beck or a desperate attempt to cover his tracks linking to her and other's deaths from Season 1?

Joe then comes across a new love interest named "Love" (Victoria Pedretti), who is described by Netflix as "an aspiring chef working as a produce manager in a high-end grocery store."

As Love and Joe seem to have a heated romance, it seems our creepy stalker could not get out from the past as his long-lost ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers) -- who we all thought is Joe's first murder -- suddenly turn up.

Responding to Joe's question, Candace asked him: "You did it again, didn't you?" as if referring to Beck's murder.

The trailer gets creepier when it shows flashbacks from Candace's attempted murder and another spine-chilling scene when Joe's hands are covered with blood while in an empty bathtub.

Could this be the rotten stuff that Penn Badgley is talking about during his June 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight where he said: "There are some things I've done with prosthetic bodies in this [new] season that were kind of nauseating as I did them, I will say that."?

Aside from Joe's bloody hands, another most intriguing part of the trailer was when Candace's voiceover said: "If he loves you, that's the most dangerous thing," which we all know by now is true if he is talking about Joe.

The trailer then concluded with Joe switching the lights on at the bookstore basement, revealing the precious cell with Beck's bloody murdered body. Does it mean we are also getting closure on how Joe brutally killed the poor aspiring writer?

Well, we better enjoy both Christmas eve and Christmas day as our minds will once again explode on the return of "You" this December 26.

