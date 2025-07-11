Ayesha Curry is facing criticism from fans after a recent Instagram post promoting her skincare brand was met with allegations of photo filtering, despite her claims to the contrary.

The entrepreneur and wife of NBA star Stephen Curry shared a carousel of photos on July 9 from the Sandz Caribbean Music Festival, where she was promoting her Sweet July Skin lip treatment.

In the caption, Curry emphasized the authenticity of her look, writing, "Unfiltered glossed lips and link ups with your bestie make for the perfect @sweetjulyskin combo."

While the 36-year-old mother of four appeared to be enjoying a lighthearted day out, fans quickly honed in on what they described as heavy photo editing, particularly in the first image—a close-up car selfie showing her with glowy skin, glossy lips, and a sharp gaze.

The caption's use of "unfiltered" immediately sparked skepticism.

"It says unfiltered but 1st picture looks like it is. You're beautiful already, filter not needed," one user commented. Others chimed in with, "The pic with her is filtered quit lying," and "The filter is so obvious though."

Another added, "No filter but definitely edited haha," while one fan wrote bluntly, "Unfiltered?! Be so fr. PLZ."

Despite the online speculation, Curry has not publicly responded to the criticism. Her focus remains on her latest product, the Sweet July Skin Lychee Lip Treatment, which launches Saturday, July 12.

In the post, she encouraged fans to follow her skincare page for more launch details and giveaways.

The photo set featured Curry in a casual summer outfit consisting of denim shorts, a white tank top, and a brown bucket hat.

Additional images showed her laughing on a mechanical bull and posing with stylist Sheraine Robinson.

This isn't the first time the cookbook author and lifestyle maven has faced claims of photo enhancing, though she's never confirmed or denied use of filters or retouching tools.

While the backlash may have momentarily overshadowed the product launch, Curry still received support from followers praising her look and business endeavors.

However, the debate underscores the ongoing scrutiny celebrities face over authenticity in an increasingly curated digital space.