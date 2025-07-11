During the French presidential couple's state visit to the UK, Brigitte Macron maintained a notably composed presence, even as her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, appeared at ease and overly familiar with Princess Kate Middleton, according to a body language expert.

The visit, which marks the first by an EU head of state since Brexit, included a royal welcome at Windsor Castle and a state banquet at St. George's Hall, attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Charm from Macron, Tension from Brigitte

Observers noticed a slight awkwardness as the Macrons arrived at RAF Northolt. Emmanuel, 47, extended a hand to help his 72-year-old wife down the stairs, but she instead grabbed the handrail. He dropped his hand without fuss, shifting quickly to a confident handshake with Prince William and an air kiss for Princess Kate.

"Macron has been all charm and smiles, winking at Kate during the banquet dinner and bending to kiss her hand on arrival like a true gallant," body language expert Judi James told The Mirror, describing the president as "effervescent as a glass of French champagne."

‼️🇬🇧🇫🇷 #Macron learns nothing from life, as at the royal banquet he was winking at Kate Middleton all the time 😉



‼️ At home, he will again get леща from Brigitte. pic.twitter.com/tcS3VBPyfa — Maimunka News (@MaimunkaNews) July 9, 2025

Brigitte, however, showed what James described as "dampened" expressions. Her smiles were "rigid," her shoulders raised in tension, and her hands tightly clasping her handbag. "Her facial expression could be called a smile, but it's one that is unnecessarily tempered," James observed. "This is what is called a 'dampened smile,' where the emotions are being hidden or kept in check."

Royal Warmth vs. French Reserve

Royal welcome in Windsor

King Charles III and Queen Camilla, joined by Prince William and Princess Kate, gave President Emmanuel Macron,and his wife Brigitte,a warm regal greeting at Windsor Castle on July 8, 2025. A stunning display of diplomacy, tradition, and unity 🕊️royalnews pic.twitter.com/h9DTcEtyLt — Francis Page Media (@francispagemed) July 8, 2025

While the British hosts exuded warmth, King Charles appearing lighthearted despite his ongoing cancer treatment, and Kate flashing what James called "a gleaming smile," Brigitte stood apart in her coolness. "She seems to be observing the bystanders rather than greeting them," James noted of Brigitte's carriage ride with Camilla.

Even in a formal portrait pose, James pointed out that Brigitte's smile appeared "puckered" and restrained, adding that "there is no need for Brigitte to pull the corners of her mouth down and keep her lips closed in this smile for the formal line-up."

The visit comes just weeks after viral footage from Vietnam showed what appeared to be Brigitte striking her husband in the face. Macron later dismissed it, insisting they were "joking around," adding, "None of this is true. Everyone needs to calm down."

Still, the moment added to the public's ongoing scrutiny of the couple, especially in light of their visible age gap and reports of previous tension.