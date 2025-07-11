Prince William's early doubts about Meghan Markle's intentions have reportedly played a central role in his long-running rift with Prince Harry, according to royal journalist Phil Dampier.

Speaking to The Sun, Dampier referenced remarks by Lady Elizabeth Anson, a close confidante of Queen Elizabeth II, who allegedly confided in others about the monarch's unease regarding Meghan. "I think, unfortunately, that confirms what I've been saying for the last few years," Dampier said, suggesting Meghan "never really had any intention of staying in the royal family."

Dampier also alleged that William suspected Meghan saw marrying Harry as a calculated move. "She saw as a steppingstone getting married to Harry to new fame and fortune," he claimed. "That's what initially Prince William was concerned about."

Royals Reportedly United in Blame

The growing distance between the once-close brothers has become one of the most public fractures in the royal family in recent history. Dampier claimed their falling out was rooted in William's early skepticism. "Now we are where we are," he said. "To have this confirmed by somebody so close to the Queen is really dynamite."

Still, others have pushed back. A source told Page Six, "The opinions of Mr. Dampier are just that, opinions. They are completely without merit and not grounded in fact." They added that there's no way he or The Sun could know Meghan's intentions.

Adding to the criticism of the Sussexes, a longtime friend of William and Kate Middleton told the Daily Beast that "the royals all blame Meghan 100 percent" for the rift. The same friend reportedly compared Harry and Meghan's exit to the scandal of Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson, saying, "Exile worked before, and it will work again."

A former palace courtier also claimed Queen Elizabeth II felt deeply betrayed by Harry, particularly following the Oprah interview. "That betrayal was complete," the courtier said. "It was absolutely shocking to those of us that knew him."

Another family source said the Queen, who battled bone cancer in her final years, was "completely let down by her grandson" and described the emotional impact as "utterly devastating."

What is Harry’s dumbest moment?



For me it was when they were showed an old clip of Meghan picking between William & Harry & she acted like she didn’t know who she should choose, so the interviewer said pick Harry!



Pan back to the Netflix interview where Meghan acting all coy… pic.twitter.com/nwXbWbuyPq — Harry, Meghan’s Spare (@ViQueenie) June 26, 2025

Harry Hopes for Reconciliation

Despite the swirling commentary, Prince Harry has said publicly that he wants to repair the damage. In a BBC Newsinterview on May 3, he admitted there have been "so many disagreements, differences" between him and his family. He said he still hopes to reconcile, despite the loss of royal security and lingering resentment.

"There's no point in continuing to fight," said Harry, who now lives in California with Meghan and their two children. He also acknowledged that "some members" of his family may "never forgive" him for past actions, including his memoir Spare, in which he accused William of physically attacking him.