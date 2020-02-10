Michelle Obama to Be Portrayed on TV For The First Time: Who Will Play Her Character?

Viola Davis is taking on a new role as the former first lady, Michelle Obama, in the latest picked up Showtime series "First Ladies."

The premium cable network made a series order for the anthology series that will feature Davis as Obama in the first season.

This is the first time Michelle Obama will be portrayed in television. She was notably depicted by Tika Sumpter in the 2016 film "Southside With You."

"First Ladies" focuses on the personal and political lives and impact of president's wives. The series was announced in August to be in development. However, the series is picking up quickly with season one confirmed to feature the stories of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.

While Davis is confirmed to play Obama, further casting details have yet to be revealed. Showtime Entertainment president Jana Winograde announced the series pickup.

"Throughout our history, presidents' spouses have wielded remarkable influence, not only on the nation's leaders but on the country itself," said Winograde. "First Ladies fits perfectly within the Showtime wheelhouse of drama and politics, revealing how much personal relationships impact both domestic and global events. Having Viola Davis play Michelle Obama is a dream come true, and we couldn't be luckier to have her extraordinary talent to help launch this series."

News of this new role comes just before Davis' exit from ABC's "How to Get Away With Murder" in the spring. Throughout six seasons and five years on the show, Davis earned five Emmy nominations -- one win -- and a Golden Globe and SAG Awards as a result.

The Showtime series is a co-production between Showtime and Lionsgate Television. It was created, executive produced and written by author Aaron Cooley. Also on the executive producing team is Davis, her husband Julius Tennon, Cathy Schulman, Jeff Gaspin and Brad Kaplan.

