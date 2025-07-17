Sophia Hutchins, manager and close associate of Caitlyn Jenner, has died following a devastating ATV crash.

The 29-year-old's cause of death has been confirmed by the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health as multiple blunt force injuries, RadarOnline.com reports. Her death has been ruled an accident.

Earlier this month, Hutchins fatally plummeted 350 feet down a cliff while driving near Jenner's Malibu home.

According to Sgt. Eduardo Saucedo was operating a 2013 Polaris when it collided with a 2016 Mazda 6, causing her vehicle to veer off the road.

Hutchins was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passengers in the other car were unharmed.

As news of the tragic accident spread, a source told RadarOnline.com that Jenner is "numb with shock" and "absolutely devastated," noting Hutchins' significance in Jenner's life.

Hutchins and Jenner formed a professional and personal bond after meeting in 2015.

Despite persistent rumors of a romantic relationship, Hutchins maintained that they shared a familial connection, describing Jenner as a parent figure.

Hutchins lived in Jenner's Malibu mansion and took over managerial duties after Jenner's split from Kris Jenner.

The two appeared together on the television documentary series "I Am Cait."

Hutchins will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Los Angeles on July 24.

Her passing has left a large void in her community and among Jenner's family, with whom she maintained strong ties.