Actor Charlie Sheen has publicly recounted the moment he discovered that a pair of cufflinks gifted to him by former President Donald Trump were not what they appeared to be.

In an old clip resurfaced on Instagram, Sheen shared the story during a 2016 appearance on "The Graham Norton Show."

Sheen recalled a dinner he attended with his then-wife, Brooke Mueller, and her family, where Trump presented him with the cufflinks as an early wedding gift. "I was at a dinner with my ex-wife Brooke and her family, and about halfway through, I noticed Donald um staring at my watch," Sheen said.

Trump, offering apologies for missing Sheen's wedding, proceeded to remove his cufflinks and present them to the actor, claiming they were "platinum diamond Harry Winston."

Although Trump had not been invited to the wedding, Sheen accepted the gift.

However, Sheen's subsequent curiosity led him to seek an appraisal of the cufflinks six months later.

"She took the loop, spent about four seconds, and kind of recoiled from it, much like people do from Trump," Sheen recounted. The jeweler informed him that the cufflinks were, in fact, made from "cheap pewters and bad zirconias."

Reflecting on the discovery, Sheen questioned, "What does this really say about the man, you know, that he said here's like a great wedding gift, and it's just a bag of dog sh-t?"

The clip, reposted by comedian DL Hughley with the caption "DIRTY!!! #TeamDL," drew comments from fans, with one noting, "The con never stops with that man."

Sheen's revelation is not unique. Trump has been known to give similar cufflinks to others, including his late mentor, lawyer Roy Cohn.

Cohn's partner discovered their lack of authenticity after inheriting them and having them appraised.

While Trump has yet to explain the faux jewelry, the incident adds another layer to his controversial reputation, with Sheen taking a moment to express his faith that "good and decent people will make the right choice and the circus will leave town before it contaminates the oval office."