What appeared to be a romantic evening at Coldplay's concert in Boston ended up unleashing one of the most viral corporate scandals of the year. A simple image captured by the classic kiss cam during the show at Gillette Stadium exposed, to thousands of people and millions on social media, what was believed to be an infidelity in progress.

The protagonist: Andy Byron , millionaire CEO of the tech company Astronomer . His partner in the scene: Kristin Cabot , his HR director. And his wife? She's already removed her last name from social media.

The incident occurred while Coldplay was performing their successful Music of the Spheres World Tour in Boston. In the middle of their performance, Chris Martin activated the famous kiss cam , a dynamic that usually captures couples in the audience and invites them to kiss on a giant screen. However, when the camera focused on Byron and Cabot, both reacted alarmedly: first they looked at each other in bewilderment, then they moved away visibly uncomfortable, and finally they tried to disappear from the spotlight. Their behavior triggered instant suspicion.

The moment went viral almost immediately when videos taken by the public began circulating on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). The images, accompanied by Chris Martin's phrase – "Either they're having an affair or they're very, very shy" – lit up social media and international media.

both of them are married… they’re so cooked😭 https://t.co/oTCxqneixX — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) July 17, 2025

Who is the woman in the video?

Although the identity of the woman working alongside the CEO was not immediately known, social media users searched the company's profiles and discovered it was Kristin Cabot , Astronomer's head of human resources. The executive, who joined the company in late 2024, has a background in people management and organizational culture.

The fact that the two work together wouldn't be particularly relevant if it weren't for their behavior on camera. The fact that they met at a personal event outside of work and reacted evasively raised suspicions of a possible extramarital affair for the CEO.

The wife's reaction

As theories swirled online, one move confirmed the public's suspicions: Megan Kerrigan Byron , Andy Byron's wife, removed her husband's last name from her Facebook account after the video went viral. The claim was confirmed by Page Six, which monitored the couple's publicity.

Although Megan hasn't commented, her actions were interpreted as a sign of estrangement or an impending breakup, as the video continues to gain views.

i'm so invested in these people na hindi ko naman kilala nakita ko lang sa coldplay con kanina HAHAHAHAHAHAA https://t.co/0984BY8ljW — who is jazlene 🦋 • ☁️🍳 (@_jahzyy) July 17, 2025

Who is Andy Byron?

Andy Byron is the CEO of Astronomer, a US-based data technology company valued at over $1.3 billion. He took over the company in 2023, positioning it as one of the most relevant emerging firms in the data analytics and infrastructure management software sector.

Now, her career faces a different test: her public reputation. Although an extramarital affair has not been confirmed, public perception and visual evidence have been enough to raise suspicions. So far, neither Byron nor the company has issued any official statement.