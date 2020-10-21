New Royal Heir! 'The Crown' Finds Perfect Actor to Play Prince Charles in Season 5

"The Crown" will continue to tell the tale of the British royal family. This time, they will present the stories with a new Prince Charles actor.

The hit drama "The Crown" will be back for its new season next month. But before the creators release the Season 4 on Netflix, they have hinted that the next two seasons are underway.

According to Hollywood Reporter, a new actor will join Seasons 5 and 6 as Prince Charles.

The Sun first reported that Dominic West will play the older and "unfaithful" version of Prince Charles. Per the two news outlets, the actor already reached the final talks to play the heir to the throne's role in the hit royal drama series.

Once he signs the deal, Elizabeth Debicki (Princess Diana), Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret), Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth II), and Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip) will accompany him in the next instalments.

West would also succeed Josh O'Connor in the film.

"Show bosses looked at several stars for the sought-after role, but he was by far their preferred actor. Now both parties are hammering out a deal," a TV insider told The Sun.

What the Next Seasons Will Be About

Upon the arrival of West in the hit series, the seasons will focus on the happenings which took place in the 1990s and early 2000s.

It means that "The Crown" will finally tell the story of Prince Charles' infidelity, from his split with Princess Diana to his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

At first, Peter Morgan said that the show would only cover the royal family's life within five seasons.

However, due to popular demand, he changed his mind and set the goal to six seasons.

"As we started to discuss the storylines for series five, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six," he said, per BBC America.

Dominic West as Controversial as Prince Charles?

The filming of the next season is yet to start. However, the 51-year-old actor seemed to be as contentious as the Prince of Wales already.

Before his casting news emerged, West conquered headlines in U.K. publications after being pictured with Lily James.

The two worked together as co-stars in "The Pursuit of Love." However, the public spotted the two getting intimate with each other despite the fact that the actor is already married.

Photographs also show that they rode a scooter together and had lunch. At one point, West was even caught burying his face onto James' neck.

After West and James came back from their outing in Rome, the actor and his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, released a joint statement about the rumors.

"Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic," they captioned the photo alongside another snap of them kissing each other.

Meanwhile, according to Page Six, James postponed her appearance on the Today show, where she was scheduled to promote her new Netflix flick "Rebecca."

READ MORE: Ruthless Social Climber! Piers Morgan Drops Harshest Criticism on Meghan Markle

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles