Prince Harry is said to be reeling after what insiders describe as a "humiliating" snub by actor John Travolta, according to sources close to the Duke of Sussex.

The rift between the royal and the Hollywood veteran comes just over a year after the two were reportedly growing close over shared interests, including aviation and their mutual admiration for Princess Diana.

Travolta famously danced with the late Princess at a 1985 White House gala—an iconic moment often revisited in royal retrospectives.

"It feels like yet another opportunity has been taken away," Harry, 40, reportedly confided to a friend. "John was someone I genuinely relied on."

The bond between Harry and Travolta seemed to solidify in early 2023, when the two met for lunch at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills.

Travolta, 71, later inducted Harry as a "Living Legend of Aviation"—a move that drew criticism from some in the aviation community due to Harry's comparatively limited flight experience.

However, sources, as per RadarOnline, suggest their friendship took an unexpected turn in recent months.

Travolta's growing connection with actor and fitness model Sam Asghari, 31—Britney Spears' ex-husband—reportedly caught Harry off guard.

"When Harry found out John was growing close to Sam, it really threw him," a source close to the Sussexes said.

"He doesn't have an issue with Sam personally. It just made it painfully clear that John still makes time for others, just not for himself anymore."

Travolta has not publicly addressed the reports, but insiders say he has politely distanced himself from Harry, declining recent invitations and offering vague responses to requests for meetings. "The friendship is dead," one insider claimed.

According to sources, the change has left Harry feeling "ghosted" and increasingly paranoid about outside influences.

Some believe the Duke suspects his older brother, Prince William, may have played a role in the alleged fallout.

"Harry's deeply suspicious that William is turning people against him, and this only fuels that anxiety," the insider added. "He's been saying he wants to call John directly and ask him to be honest about what's really going on."

The alleged snub comes at a pivotal time for Harry and Meghan Markle, who are working to revamp their public image and rebuild their brand.

Markle, 43, recently launched her lifestyle brand As Ever, though the reception from Hollywood's elite has reportedly been tepid.

While once backed by stars like Oprah Winfrey and the Obamas, recent launches have drawn more modest support, including endorsements from Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner.

"It wasn't only Harry who had high hopes for John," the source said. "Meghan viewed him as someone who could bring genuine credibility and star power to their inner circle."

Travolta, for his part, is said to be focusing on personal projects and is uninterested in being drawn into the royal couple's public struggles.

"He's focused on his own life," the insider added. "Becoming part of Team Sussex just isn't something that suits him."

Requests for comment from representatives of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and John Travolta were not immediately returned.